NAREDCO Telangana property show in Hyderabad from October 25

The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), Telangana, has announced the 14th edition of the ‘NAREDCO Telangana Property Show,’ set to take place from October 25 to 27 at the Hitex Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad. The event will feature a wide range of property offerings, including residential, office commercial, and retail commercial spaces, aimed at catering to diverse customer needs. The exhibition will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on all three days with free entry.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 100 participants, including developers, building material suppliers, and financial institutions will showcase their products and technologies at the event. The exhibition is expected to draw significant attention from both prospective buyers and industry stakeholders.

“Over the past decade, Hyderabad’s real estate sector has consistently delivered double-digit growth, surpassing other major cities. This growth is driven by the city’s robust infrastructure and the visionary policies of the Telangana government. As we move forward, our focus remains on delivering innovative, sustainable solutions that meet the evolving needs of our consumers, ensuring that Hyderabad continues to be a prime destination for real estate growth and development.” said Vijaya Sai Meka, president of NAREDCO Telangana.

NAREDCO Telangana in a release also highlighted upcoming government initiatives such as the Musi River Front Development, the Regional Ring Road (RRR), the expansion of Metro routes, and the development of a fourth city. These projects are expected to significantly boost the real estate sector in Telangana in the coming years. NAREDCO Telangana pledged its support for these infrastructure projects and committed to working closely with the government to contribute to the State’s development efforts, they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.