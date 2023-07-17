HamberMenu
NAREDCO Telangana organises blood donation camp

July 17, 2023 06:18 am | Updated 06:18 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO)-Telangana and Green Grace MAC Society on Sunday organised a blood donation camp at Green Grace Apartments in Khajaguda. Over 80 residents participated, registering and donating blood during the event.

MLA Arekapudi Gandhi and actor-producer M.Murali Mohan, inaugurated the camp in the presence of government and real estate industry representatives. President of Green Grace MAC Society, B Venkat Ramana urged everyone to generously donate blood while secretary general S.Narasimha Reddy highlighted the importance of blood donation and its ability to save lives.

President of NAREDCO Telangana B Sunil Chandra Reddy appreciated the community’s support and called for further blood donation camps. Secretary general Vijaya Sai Meka expressed gratitude to the blood donors and reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to social initiatives.

