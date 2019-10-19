Narayanadri Express gets swanky features

Tirupati-bound Narayanadri Express starting from Lingampalli is now provided with Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches for jerk-free journey, enhanced safety and more speed, thereby reducing its running time. Ergonomically designed seats, large windows with good visibility, wider luggage racks, anti-skid PVC flooring and no visible screws in coach interiors are the other new features.

SCR officials said the coaches have bio-toilets. In addition, AC coaches have been provided with in-built reading lamps, insulation against noise, automatic sliding doors and auto-closing vestibule door enhancing the travel experience.

The LHB coaches are designed with anti-climbing structure and fire-retardant material for more safety and to reduce damage and impact on coach in case of any unusual occurrence. The train is being hauled by electric locomotive for the entire journey.

“Earlier, due to non-electrified section between Pagidipalli-Guntur, the train was being hauled by diesel locomotive up to Guntur and from there it is being hauled by electric locomotive. Now, this section too has been electrified saving time by avoiding change of engine at Guntur and reducing running time by 20 minutes,” they explained.

Introduction of electric engine and LHB coaches has helped in introducing Head On Generation (HOG)system for lighting and air-conditioning in coaches. HOG will also help in reduction of noise pollution and savings to railways to a tune of ₹6 crore per annum in terms of fuel consumption besides reduction of carbon footprints.

General Manager Gajanan Mallya wanted more trains to be similarly in a gradual manner for providing eco-friendly travel.