Narayana students secure three of top 10 ranks in JEE Advanced

Kothapalli Namitha, a student of Narayana Institutions, secured the first rank among girl students in South India in the JEE (Advanced), results of which were declared on Monday.

In a statement, Narayana Group managing director P. Sindhu Narayana and director P. Sharani said their students secured three out of top 10 ranks. The rank holders are Hardik Rajpal (6th rank) Swayam Chube (8th rank) and Harshavardhan Agarwal (9th rank).

In open category, 22 Narayana students figured in all-India top-100. If all categories are taken into account, 13 Narayana students are in top-10 and 75 in top-100 ranks.

They attributed the exceptional results to the changed academic curriculum and exam pattern designed by Narayana on par with ongoing JEE Advanced online examination.

“Exclusive focus on error analysis, special sub-topic and topic-wise online mock test tremendously helped the Narayana students to excel in all the recently conducted national level competitive exam,” they said.