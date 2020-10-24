Narayana students excel in TS-EAMCET

Hyderabad

24 October 2020 22:40 IST

Narayana students have come out in flying colours in Telangana EAMCET - 2020 results announced on Saturday, with D. Vishnu Sai taking the State 4th rank and Guna Chaitanya bagging the 8th rank.

Directors of Narayana group Dr. Sindhura Narayana and Sharani Narayana said that 17 students bagged ranks below 100 and continued their winning streak in all competitive exams this year.

In the NEET and JEE Advanced results Narayana has already shown its domination securing All India top ranks in both below 10 and below 100 ranks. Dr. Sindhura and Ms. Sharani said that their students are empowered by the unique educational paradigm and innovative teaching methodologies.

Advertising

Advertising

“Individual attention paid on each student along with sub-topic and topic wise online mock tests is the reason why Narayana students are achieving top ranks,” they said.