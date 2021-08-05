Hyderabad

Narayana student bags gold in Chemistry Olympiad

Adarsh Reddy  

Adarsh Reddy of Narayana Educational Institutions group bagged gold medal in the 53rd International Chemistry Olympiad 2021 conducted from Kansai, Japan. Only four students across the country were part of the Indian presence and two of them bagged gold medals, a statement from Narayana Group Managing Director P. Sindhura Narayana said.

The final round was held from July 25 to August 2 virtually due to the prevailing pandemic situation and 81 countries across the world participated in the contest and four from each country were shortlisted for final round. Adarsh Reddy said that the achievement was possible due to the guidance from Narayana teachers. He said that the academic programme in Narayana is designed so meticulously that he could get good hold on fundamentals.


