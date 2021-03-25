Narayana, Sri Chaitanya Students excel in JEE Main

‘Achievement possible because of integrated programmes’

Students of Sri Chaitanya and Narayana group institutions put up exemplary performance in the JEE (Main) exams held in March with 130 students from both institutions bagging 100 percentile. In a statement here, Dr. Sindhura Narayana, Managing Director, and Ms. Sharani Director of Narayana Group, said that 4 out of 13 students with 100 percentile in the country are from Narayana group and this March 66 students bagged subject wise 100 percentile.

‘Stress on fundamentals’

She said unparalleled yearly success was a result of the group’s well researched and definitive curriculum developed by experts, which lays emphasis on mastery of fundamentals thorough conceptual understanding. Ms. Sharani said that an important aspect of Narayanites’ success in the JEE Main is down to nLearn, Narayana’s online examination, practice and analysis application.

The group said 65 students of Sri Chaitanya secured subject-wise 100 percentile this March and in EWS general category, students secured two top positions in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and one state top position in Chandigarh. Karanam Lokesh, captured the top position in Telangana and Gangi Shetty Krishnasai Kusal grabbed the top position in AP. In OBC-NCL category Terli Tulsi Ram secured a top position in TS, while B V S Sai Prabandh and Bitra Sai Siddhi Raghuram Saran secured top first and second positions in Andhra Pradesh.

Sushma, Academic Director, said that this achievement was possible as a result of integrated programmes, micro-schedules, internal exams, ranking system, e-praghna online app, and a world-class faculty. Dr. B.S Rao, Chairman, appreciated JEE-Main toppers, all 100 percentile students and faculty for their commitment.