Nampally Serai won’t be demolished, clarifies official

Hyderabad

10 December 2021 19:55 IST

Reacting to reports in these columns, Municipal Administration and Urban Development special chief secretary Arvind Kumar has clarified that the heritage structure of Nampally Serai would not be demolished as the government goes ahead with its plan to create a transit dorm for women at the site.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation issued a statement that the heritage building of the Nampally Serai would not be touched and a 10-metre set back will be maintained.

The GHMC officials carried out soil sample tests at the serai and the rear portion of the building where the Entomology wing and Birth and Death Registration Departments function.

Advertising

Advertising

Stilt plus five-floor building with 53 rooms with 187 beds capacity will be built by dismantling the old building/office rooms behind the serai at a cost of ₹11 crore with Central and State funding.