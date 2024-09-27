Nampally and Bahadurpura constitute over 50% of the structures in Musi river bed

Nampally mandal in the Hyderabad district tops the list in the number of structures encroaching into the Musi River, as revealed by the survey conducted by the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation together with the Revenue officials.

Of the 2,166 structures enumerated within the river bed, 604 are in Nampally mandal, accounting for 28% of the total. Nampally and Bahadurpura, which has 527 structures, constitute 52% of the total encroachments.

Rajendranagar in Ranga Reddy district with 300 structures, Himayatnagar in Hyderabad with 263, and Uppal in Medchal-Malkajgiri with 236 structures form considerable portion of the infringements. Amberpet has 64 structures, Asif Nagar 14, Charminar 3, Saidabad 70, Ghatkesar, 2, Medipally, 1, and Gandipet 32, the data reveal.

Abdullapurmet is the only mandal with zero encroachments. Among districts, Hyderabad has most encroachments, at 1,595, followed by Ranga Reddy at 332. Medchal-Malkajgiri has 239 structures in the river bed.

A total 10,200 structures have been enumerated in both bed and buffer zones of Musi River, during the survey. All those in the river bed will be compensated with double bedroom housing, while those in the buffer zone will receive compensation in accordance with the Land Acquisition Act, besides the 2BHK housing, as announced by the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday.

Showing swift action, teams have been constituted by the Collectors of all the three districts who are going about identifying the structures and collecting details of the inhabitants. A total 25 teams have been on the ground — 16 in Hyderabad, four in Ranga Reddy and 5 in Medchal-Malkajgiri.

Each team comprising a tehsildar, a revenue inspector, GHMC and police officials, and a surveyor have begun the door-to-door survey to collect the names, Aadhaar IDs, and other details of the residents. Survey was done in Chaderghat, Golconda, and Langar Houz, and Kothapet on Thursday as per the sources. Tension prevailed at Chaitanyapuri and New Maruthi Nagar as residents objected to the marking of their homes, and obstructed the officials from carrying on with the survey.