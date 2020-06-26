Name Rythu Bandhu after PV: Ponnam

Telangana Congress working president Ponnam Prabhakar has urged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to name the Rythu Bandhu scheme and the Sriramsagar flood canal after late Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao.

The former MP said PV Narasimha Rao’s native village Vangara fell in Warangal Urban district and it would be apt to name it after him during the centenary celebrations of Rao. Similarly, a university in Telangana should be named after him, considering his contribution to the country.

Mr. Prabhakar said these were all in the purview of the State government and he hoped that the CM would prove his sincerity by responding positively to the Congress’ demands instead of referring to Bharat Ratna award, which was in the Central government’s purview.

He recalled that a unanimous resolution had been passed in the combined Andhra Pradesh Assembly in 2003, requesting the Central government to award the highest civilian award to Telangana’s son of the soil and it was still pending. “We welcome and support if you renew the efforts now but you can do whatever in your purview first,” he said.