Name parks, colonies after martyrs: Vamshichand

AICC secretary and former MLA Ch. Vamshichand Reddy has objected to the naming of State parks and housing colonies after Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao, saying this trend of personal promotion is objectionable.

In a statement here, he said the existing Mayuri Nursery was renamed Mayuri Eco Urban Park, which is on 2087 acres, and borders Mahabubnagar, Hanwada, Nawabpeta, Jadcherla in the reserve forest, but suddenly, without even intimating to the Collector, the park was named KCR Eco Urban Park by Ministers Srinivas Goud and E. Rajender.

Similarly, a double bedroom housing colony in Veerannapally was named after KTR and interestingly, it was inaugurated by the Minister himself, he said. This trend of self-promotion is nothing but narcissism, he said, adding that generally parks or stadiums or colonies are named after people who have left this world.

The Congress leader urged the government to name them after the people who sacrificed their lives for Telangana. At least they should have remembered stalwarts from Mahabubangar like Suravaram Pratap Reddy, Mahendranath or S. Jaipal Reddy as a gesture of appreciation and respect, he said.

He recalled that all the previous governments have followed the age-old tradition of naming popular and famous parks and places after the names of the deceased great leaders and said the Telangana government has started this new trend of naming places after those who are alive.