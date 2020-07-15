Name parks, colonies after martyrs: Vamshichand

AICC secretary and former MLA Ch. Vamshichand Reddy has objected to the naming of State parks and housing colonies after Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao, saying this trend of personal promotion is objectionable.
In a statement here, he said the existing Mayuri Nursery was renamed Mayuri Eco Urban Park, which is on 2087 acres, and borders Mahabubnagar, Hanwada, Nawabpeta, Jadcherla in the reserve forest, but suddenly, without even intimating to the Collector, the park was named KCR Eco Urban Park by Ministers Srinivas Goud and E. Rajender.
Similarly, a double bedroom housing colony in Veerannapally was named after KTR and interestingly, it was inaugurated by the Minister himself, he said. This trend of self-promotion is nothing but narcissism, he said, adding that generally parks or stadiums or colonies are named after people who have left this world.
The Congress leader urged the government to name them after the people who sacrificed their lives for Telangana. At least they should have remembered stalwarts from Mahabubangar like Suravaram Pratap Reddy, Mahendranath or S. Jaipal Reddy as a gesture of appreciation and respect, he said.
He recalled that all the previous governments have followed the age-old tradition of naming popular and famous parks and places after the names of the deceased great leaders and said the Telangana government has started this new trend of naming places after those who are alive.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath