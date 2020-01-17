‘Name Palamuru project after Jaipal Reddy’

The role played by the late Congress leader, S. Jaipal Reddy in the formation of Telangana and his key inputs that ensured that Hyderabad stayed with the new State of Telangana were recalled by several politicians here on Thursday.

Paying floral tributes on his 78th birth anniversary at the Jaipal Reddy memorial at Necklace road, they said his speeches in the Parliament showcased Telangana in the right spirit in front of the nation.

The Legislative Council Chairman, Gutta Sukhender Reddy said Jaipal Reddy not only played a crucial role in Telangana becoming a separate State but also helped Hyderabad get its Metro Rail project and funds from his ministry.

Telangana Congress working president and Malkajgiri MP, A. Revanth Reddy said all those who want to enter politics should seriously study the life of Mr. Jaipal Reddy. He was non-controversial and an orator par excellence making his presence felt with forceful speeches inside the Parliament and outside. He led a normal life unlike other politicians and followed his principles till his end, he said.

TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy suggested that the Palamuru Ranga Reddy project be named after Jaipal Reddy. Other leaders who paid tributes at the memorial included former Ministers Chinna Reddy, Komatireddy, V. Hanumantha Rao, Pallam Raju, D. Srinivas, Nagam Janardhan Reddy and Konda Vishweshwer Reddy.

Mr. Hanmantha Rao recalled how everyone used to wait to listen to Mr. Jaipal Reddy’s speeches in the Parliament. No wonder, he was elected as the best Parliamentarian, he said.