Name a project after MSR, says Uttam

Hyderabad

06 May 2021 20:20 IST

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has urged the government to name any project or a scheme after late Congress leader M. Satyanarayana Rao to recognise his services to Telangana.

At a condolence meeting organised by the TPCC virtually, Mr. Reddy said MSR was a tall leader who worked with several generation of Congress leaders from Jawaharlal Nehru to Rahul Gandhi. He excelled in several roles as an MP, MLA, Minister, PCC president and also several Parliamentary committees and he deserves due recognition.

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar, MLC Jeevan Reddy recalled their association with the late leader. AICC Secretaries Bose Raju, Sreenivas Krishnan and others spoke.

