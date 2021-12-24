Namdhari’s to invest ₹50 crore in Hyderabad

Bengaluru-based firm keen on expanding footprint

Bengaluru-based Namdhari’s Group, which starting as a seed producer has emerged as a leader in sustainable farming, retail and food business, plans to invest ₹50 crore to expand footprint in Hyderabad.

“We plan to expand our footprint and concentrate on this city with an investment of around ₹50 crore over the next 24 months. We will be setting up growing facilities, standalone Simpli food stores and planning dairy subscriptions for direct supply of single origin fresh A2 and organic milk and dairy products,” CEO Gurmukh Roopra said.

Through its seed division Namdhari Seeds, the group has presence in Telangana. Also, it is one of the largest B2B suppliers for quick service restaurants (QSRs) in Hyderabad. “We are not strangers to the Hyderabad market... our aim is to bring high quality produce to general public through [retail stores and restaurants] facilities,” Mr. Roopra said during a virtual media interaction.

Five Simpli experience stores, which the group said is the only 100% vegetarian retailer in India with a source to fork concept, will be established in the city. The group plans to set up its QSR in some stores as well as standalone facilities. It also intends to create warehousing capabilities in the State.

Namdhari’s investment and expansion plans in Hyderabad are part of the group’s goal to become a pan India player, something for which it intends to raise $20-50 million investment in 12-18 months, Mr. Roopra said.