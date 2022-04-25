NALSAR signs pact with CCMB’s Atal Incubation Center
NALSAR University of Law entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Atal Incubation Center–CCMB on Monday. The scope of this pact is to review/ advise on course, seminar, workshop curriculum, and structure of the special courses.
Through this engagement, AIC-CCMB will offer lectures to students, free counselling on career/guidance etc. and IPR Clinics will be conducted by NALSAR not only for AIC-CCMB startup community but also for students and scientist groups of CSIR-CCMB.
Both institutions will conduct periodical joint seminars as speakers, panel members, moderates etc. and such seminars shall be published in appropriate journals, said a press release.
The MOU was signed by NALSAR Vice-Chancellor Faizan Mustafa and CEO of the AIC-CCMB N. Madhusudhan Rao in the presence of varsity registrar V. Balakista Reddy.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.