NALSAR signs pact with CCMB’s Atal Incubation Center

NALSAR University of Law entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Atal Incubation Center–CCMB on Monday. The scope of this pact is to review/ advise on course, seminar, workshop curriculum, and structure of the special courses.

Through this engagement, AIC-CCMB will offer lectures to students, free counselling on career/guidance etc. and IPR Clinics will be conducted by NALSAR not only for AIC-CCMB startup community but also for students and scientist groups of CSIR-CCMB.

Both institutions will conduct periodical joint seminars as speakers, panel members, moderates etc. and such seminars shall be published in appropriate journals, said a press release.

The MOU was signed by NALSAR Vice-Chancellor Faizan Mustafa and CEO of the AIC-CCMB N. Madhusudhan Rao in the presence of varsity registrar V. Balakista Reddy.


