Nalgonda echoes with ‘Jai Bhim’

As BSP holds rally, the arterial Hyderabad road gets immersed in blue

The Bahujan Samaj Party, the national political party representing bahujans and dalits, was last talked about in Nalgonda in the 2018 Assembly elections, and even before it had faded when it came to numbers. But on Sunday, Nalgonda town immersed in BSP’s vast blueness and relentless slogans of ‘Jai Bhim’ only appeared to be giving life to what the organisers espouse ‘Bahujana Rajyadhikaram’.

Nalgonda’s N.G. College grounds, the choice of former IPS officer R. S. Praveen Kumar to officially mark his political entry into the BSP, did not remain just a venue but became platform to display consolidated strength and objectives.

Attendees, according to permitted seats, was about ten thousand, but participants from across Telangana and neighbouring States touched tens of thousands. In contrast, past BSP meetings in Nalgonda had been held at the clock tower centre.

From balloons to caps to flags, scarves and shirts, the town’s arterial Hyderabad road, from Ambedkar’s statue at Marriguda bypass to the venue, was filled with blue, the only other colour replacing rose-pink of the ruling TRS in recent years.

And all along the way, “Jai Bhim, Jai BSP, Jai RSP,” rented the air.

Although the organisers had planned parking arrangements, district-wise, at private function halls and colleges, the slow pace of the rally, traffic congestion and SUV failure on the way allowed the main vehicle to reach the venue only around 7 p.m.

The rally was marked by ‘kolatam’ by women, Kommu Koya and dappu artistes’ performance, ‘chindu bagotham’ and Banjara dance.

It was also the ‘Swaeroes Force’, alumni of the social welfare institutions formed into a network under Mr. Praveen Kumar, that added to the BSP cadre and drove the entire programme.

At the venue, at least half a dozen book stalls, predominantly selling Dalit literature, masks, umbrellas and merchandise, large cut-outs of B.R. Ambedkar, Jytotirao Phule, and Periyar E. V. Ramasamy, and hundreds of activists and social justice practitioners, added to the ‘exclusively bahujan’ meeting.