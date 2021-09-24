Nalgonda boy emerges Ed.CET topper

Hyderabad

24 September 2021 22:55 IST

Thimmishetty Mahendar from Nalgonda topped the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) 2021 while Akenapalli Prathyusha of Mancherial district secured the second rank and the third rank went to Rishikesh Kumar Sharma of Patna, Bihar.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education chairman R Limbadri, who released the results along with Telangana State Council of Higher Education vice chairman V. Venkataramana, Osmania University Vice Chancellor Ravinder, said that the topper scored 122.153503 marks out of 150 marks.

The results would be available on ‘https://edcet.tsche.ac.in’.

Advertising

Advertising

Prof. Limbadri said that 42,399 candidates had registered for the entrance test of which 34,185 students appeared and 33,683 candidates qualified with the pass percentage being 98.53.

25,983 girls clear

Out of the total 34,185 candidates who took the test, 26,448 were girls and 7,737 were boys, and among these 25,983 girls cleared the test as against 7,700 boys.

Those who qualified in the entrance would be eligible for admission into the two-year Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) course offered in Telangan, TSCEH chairman said.