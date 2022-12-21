Naidu vows to strengthen TDP in Telangana

December 21, 2022 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - KHAMMAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that he will contribute his mite to rebuild and strengthen the party in Telangana with the support of the party cadres and people.

Those who got elected on the TDP ticket in the old undivided Khammam district had left the party, but the cadres and people remained solidly behind the TDP, he noted, making a clarion call to the party leaders in Telangana to work with renewed vigour to revive the past glory of the TDP in Telangana.

He was addressing a well-attended public meeting at Sardar Patel stadium in Khammam, the erstwhile traditional stronghold of the TDP, on Wednesday.

Mr. Naidu was accorded a warm reception by the TDP cadres and supporters on his arrival in Nayakangudem in Kusumanchi mandal from Hyderabad in the afternoon.

Addressing the public meeting in Khammam, Mr. Naidu said the TDP founder and former Chief Minister of the undivided Andhra Pradesh the late N.T. Rama Rao had implemented a plethora of landmark welfare schemes for the uplift of poor and underprivileged sections. His statues should be installed in every village coinciding with the yearlong birth centenary celebrations of the visionary leader, he said.

“During my tenure as Chief Minister of the undivided Andhra Pradesh for nine years, I have laid a strong foundation for the development of Information Technology and biotechnology, among other sectors with immense employment potential in Hyderabad,” he said, adding that the foresight of then TDP government helped Hyderabad emerge as “Cyberabad” and a vaccine production hub.

The existing Karakatta along the banks of the Godavari in Bhadrachalam, the famous temple town now in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, was constructed under the then TDP government in the undivided Andhra Pradesh at an estimated cost of ₹50 crore two decades ago, he recalled, saying the Karakatta saved Bhadrachalam from devastating floods in the last monsoon.

Mr. Naidu said, “I am committed to serve people of both Telugu States. The responsibility of bringing Andhra Pradesh, presently reeling under misrule, back on track, lies on my shoulders.”

He reiterated that he would strive with renewed zeal to strengthen the TDP in Telangana and develop leaders from weaker sections such as Kasani Gnaneswar (TDP Telangana president) to rejuvenate the party and serve the cause of the people.