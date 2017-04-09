Naidu inaugurates new dormitory at cancer hospital

A new facility — a dormitory — was added to the Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute to accommodate family members of poor patients, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N. Chandrababu Naidu here on Sunday.

Constructed at a cost of ₹1.5 crore, the facility is spread over 16,000 sq. ft. and can accommodate 400 persons. The dormitory was donated by Alapati Bapanna in memory of his parents, Alapati Ravindranath and Alapati Kalavati.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Naidu appreciated the efforts taken by the institute to provide affordable cancer care to the poor. He recalled how difficult it was for Nandamuri Basavatarakam, wife of actor and former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao, to get treated for cancer.

Highlighting the way the hospital has streamlined its resources into a cause that has helped thousands of poor patients, Mr. Naidu felt that other organisations must also take a queue from the institute.

CSR funds

The A.P. Chief Minister urged corporate companies to spend their corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds for improving the society. He also appealed to individuals to donate responsibly.

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna thanked donors and assured that every effort would be made to provide the latest technology and treatment to the poor in the hospital. Several such facilities would be introduced at the hospital in the coming days, he said. Currently, the two dormitories can accommodate 700 persons.