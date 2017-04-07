Naidu gets warm reception in Warangal

TDP national president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu got a warm reception from party workers and general public here on Friday.

Mr. Naidu arrived in Warangal to attend the wedding of TDP former MLA D. Sitakka’s son at a private function hall at Hanamkonda. He arrived in a helicopter which landed on Arts College grounds at 10.15 a.m. Before leaving the function hall, he spent time with his party leaders.

Almost all Telangana TDP leaders visited Warangal to meet Mr. Naidu. Senior leaders L. Ramana, Revanth Reddy, Mothukupalli Narasimhulu, Revuri Prakash Reddy, Chada Suresh Reddy, Gandra Satyanarayana Rao, Garikapati Mohan Rao and others met Mr. Naidu on the occasion. As soon as he arrived at the venue, he was crowded by a large number of people while he obliged every request for a photograph from party workers and others. During his tete-e-tete with party leaders, he appreciated them for TDP’s victory in Lingala Ghanpur ZPTC election. This was his second visit to Warangal after the bifurcation of the State. He had gone to attend the party meeting in December 2014. His visit boosted the morale of the party workers across the district.