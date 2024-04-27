Hyderabad | Nagole to have another station for Airport Metro

April 27, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) has decided to build a new metro station in Nagole, close to the existing ‘Blue Line’ terminal station, as part of the proposed metro link to the international airport at Shamshabad. The two stations will be connected via a skywalk at the concourse level.

A team of metro officials led by MD N.V.S. Reddy, while inspecting the 14-km Nagole-Chandrayangutta leg of the Airport Metro on Saturday, decided to move the new alignment 10 meter further to the left along the Musi River to avoid shifting of huge water main pipelines and high-tension power lines.

Longer spans will be used to cross the Musi so as to facilitate the proposed river rejuvenation work. Another metro station is being planned immediately after crossing the river to provide connectivity to the road coming from Kottapet Junction and help the residents of nearby colonies, according to an official release.

The proposed Nagole RTO station will be built near Alkapuri Junction (Lucky Restaurant) to connect to the Outer Ring Road (ORR). Another metro station will come up towards the right side of the Kamineni Hospital station.

As the tall flyovers at Bairamalguda (Sagar) can cause an abnormal increase in the height of the Airport Metro line, it was decided to shift the metro alignment to the right of the flyovers and locate the station in the adjacent open space, Mr. Reddy said.

The other proposed stations at Mythri Nagar, Karmanghat, Champapet Road Junction, Owaisi Hospital, DRDO, Hafeez Baba Nagar, etc., will be close to the junction points to cater to the needs of nearby colonies, he explained.

Chandrayangutta station

The MD also pointed out that construction of Chandrayangutta interchange station will be another engineering challenge due to the presence of a flyover and the required terminal station facilities for extension of Old City Metro up to Chandrayangutta.

Proper integration of both the corridors will have to be ensured with height adjustments of concourse and platform levels of the interchange station.

Private land acquisition for stations will be minimal and will be undertaken through talks with the police and residents.

