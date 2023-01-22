ADVERTISEMENT

Nagoba jatara: Keslapur turns into sea of humanity

January 22, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - ADILABAD

Beginning of Jatara marked by Mahapuja performed by Adivasis of Mesram clan

The Hindu Bureau

Nagoba jatara, the annual mega religious festival of Adivasi Gond tribe, got off to a ritualistic start at Keslapur in Indravelli mandal of Adilabad district late on Saturday night.

The small village in the tribal heartland of Adilabad district turned into a sea of humanity as Adivasis of Mesram clan Raj Gond and Pardhan Adivasis from far and wide thronged the venue of the jatara to worship the deity Nagoba (serpent God) at the renovated temple.

Adivasis clad in their traditional attire offered prayers to anthills near the temple in line with the centuries-old tradition.

Mahapuja was performed by the Adivasis of Mesram clan with great devotion on Saturday night marking the beginning of the Nagoba jatara.

Collector Sikta Patnaik, Superintendent of Police Uday Kumar Reddy and the officials of various government departments besides a host of elected public representatives were present.

The jatara will feature “Nagoba Darbar” on Tuesday. It will conclude on January 28.

