Nagarjunasagar may become surplus anytime on Monday

HYDERABAD

30 July 2021 23:10 IST

Swells by about 43 tmc ft in 48 hours

The storage of water in Nagarjunasagar dam, one of the two common reservoirs of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, has swelled by about 43 tmc ft in 48 hours ending 8 p.m. on Friday, including 28.3 tmc ft in the last 24 hours, as heavy inflow and flood discharge continues at Almatti, Narayanpur, Jurala, and Srisailam in the upstream.

At 8 p.m., the storage of Nagarjunasagar reached 235.26 tmc ft against its capacity of 312 tmc ft and water level going up to 561.2 feet against full reservoir level of 590 ft. The storage reached the level in spite of continuous power generation since Thursday morning with discharge of water from the activity ranging from 19,000 cusecs to 35,000 cusecs.

“With the flood cushion coming down to less than 79 tmc ft as at 8 pm, the project is likely to become surplus in less than three days and the prospects of spillway discharge at Nagarjunasagar looks imminent anytime on Monday (August 2),” a senior engineer monitoring the flood at the project said based on the flood reaching it.

Advertising

Advertising

With the help of discharge to river at Nagarjunasagar after power generation, hydel generation is also going on at Pulichintala project in the downstream. With 8 cm rain recorded at Mahabaleshwar during the 24-hour period till 8.30 a.m. on Friday, heavy flood to Almatti is forecast to continue further for few more days.

Flood discharge at Srisailam, which commenced on Wednesday evening, was increased to 4.35 lakh cusecs, from 3.77 lakh cusecs earlier, 4 a.m. on Friday as 10 crest gates were lifted to a further height of 3 feet, from 15 ft to 18 ft. As the flood to the dam went up further, the discharge was again increased to 4.72 lakh cusecs by lifting the crest gates by 2 ft more each, taking to 20 ft.

At 8 p.m., inflow into Srisailam was 4.86 lakh cusecs from Jurala (92%) and Tungabhadra (8%) dams and the discharge was 4.7 lakh cusecs from the spillway and over 56,000 cusecs after power generation at the right and left bank power houses of AP and Telangana.

In the upstream, flood to Almatti was 4.2 lakh cusecs and discharge was also in the same measure as of Friday evening. At Narayanpur it was 4.23 lakh cusecs and 4.18 lakh cusecs and at Tungabhadra it was 52,100 cusecs and 29,500 cusecs.

In the Godavari Basin, only Yellampally Barrage was getting 13,700 cusecs and Singur, Lower Manair and Kaddam project were getting inflows in a small measure. There were no inflows into Sriramsagar and Nizamsagar projects.