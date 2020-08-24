Nagarjunasagar gates closed

Jurala to get more flood from Narayanpur

The authorities of Nagarjunasagar project stopped the spillway discharge of flood by closing all the crest gates that were open around 9 pm on Monday as the inflows into the reservoir from the upstream Srisailam dam have come down considerably.

Inflows into Nagarjunasagar were a little over 42,300 cusecs and the nearly 29,000 cusecs of water was being let into the river after power generation over 13,000 cusecs being released to three canal systems based on the project. In the upstream, the flood realised at Srisailam came down to over 1.33 lakh cusecs and the discharge of flood through the one spillway gage lifted for 10 feet height was over 27,600 cusecs at 9 pm. Another 31,300 cusecs was also being let into the river after power generation in the right bank hydel station of Andhra Pradesh.

However, inflows into Jurala project, in the upstream of Srisailam, are expected to go up again from 1.21 lakh cusecs at 9 pm on Monday with the authorities of Narayanpur dam in Karnataka alerting the flood monitoring officials at Jurala that discharge of flood would go up to 1.5 lakh cusecs from less than 70,000 cusecs in the evening. At Jurala, 78,000 cusecs flood was being discharged from the 11 spillway gates and another 29,000 cusecs was being let into river after power generation.

In the further upstream, Almatti was getting over 1.88 lakh cusecs flood on Monday evening and discharging less than one-lakh cusecs to the river. Another upstream project to Srisailam, Tungabhadra, was discharging entire inflows of over 36,000 cusecs to the river (24,000 cusecs) and canals (12,000 cusecs). “Except Ujjani dam across Bhima in Maharastra, all other major projects in the upper and middle Krishna basins are full and any flood would have to be discharged either to river or to canals”, flood monitoring officials at Jurala said.

Inflows into all projects in Godavari basin in the State have also come down with the storage in Sriramsagar crossing 79 tmc ft against its capacity of 90.3 tmc ft. It was getting a flood of about 11,500 cusecs. At Laxmi (Medigadda) barrage, the flood in Godavari was about 3.88 lakh cusecs and at Polvaram it was still about 10.95 lakh cusecs.

As of Monday morning, over 1,688 tmc ft of water has been discharged into the sea at Dowlaiswaram Barrage and about 97 tmc has been let into the sea from Prakasam Barrage, both in AP.