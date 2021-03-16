Nagarjunasagar bypoll on April 17

HYDERABAD

16 March 2021 22:07 IST

By-election is necessitated by the death of sitting TRS member Narasimhaiah

The Election Commission on Tuesday issued the schedule for by-election to Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency along with 14 other constituencies across the country. Bypoll will be held on April 17.

The by-election has been necessitated by the death of sitting TRS member Nomula Narasimhaiah recently. According to the ECI schedule, notification would be issued on March 23 and ladte date for filing of nominations is March 30. Scrutiny of the papers would be taken up on March 31 and April 3 is the last date for withdrawal of candidatures. Polling would be held on April 17 and counting would be taken up only on May 2.

State is all set to witness another round of intense political activity coming close on the heels of conclusion of the MLC elections on March 14.

Intense lobbying is already on among the principle players in the TRS and the BJP while the Congress has already announced that senior leader and former Minister K. Jana Reddy will contest the elections. Mr. Reddy lost the 2018 polls to Narasimhaiah.

Fresh from its success in the bypoll to Dubbak seat and impressive showing in the GHMC polls, the BJP has set its eye on the Nagarjunasagar seat. However, in the last Assembly elections, its candidate forfeited the deposit. But, the party leadership is maintaining its aggressive tempo by extensively touring the constituency. The party leadership is also witnessing renewed interest from the aspirants to try their luck.

The TRS leadership on the other hand is treading cautiously and does not wish to give any scope for another embarasment in the polls. Indications are that it might field a BC from the constituency keeping in view the large presence of Yadav votes. Mr. Narasimhaiah too hailed from the same community and his son is aspiring for the party ticket. In the event of the party looking for alternative, it might field someone from the Reddy community, which has sizeable presence.