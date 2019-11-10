Nagar Keertan ahead of Guru Nanak Jayanti

Rendering of Shabad Keertans, carrying of Guru Granth Sahibji on a well decorated vehicle, Nishan Sahebans and exhilarating display of Gatka skills, a Sikh martial art form, were part of Nagar Keertan taken out in the city as part of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak.

The holy procession was taken out on Saturday from Gurudwara Singh Sabha at Afzalgunj and passed through Siddiambar Bazar, Jambagh, Putli Bowli and Central Gurudwara Saheb at Gowliguda before returning to Gurudwara Singh Sabha in the evening.

The procession included demonstration of Gatka skills comprising wielding of blunt weapons, Kirpans and swords that attracted the attention of passers-by along the route.

Main celebrations

As the main 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak falls on November 12, a ‘Vishal Deewan’ (mass congregation) will be held at Exhibition Grounds from 10.30 a.m. to 4 p.m.