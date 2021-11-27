NAC to train 20,500 unemployed youth this year

Training includes skill development, skill upgradation

The National Academy of Construction (NAC) has decided to train 20,500 unemployed youth in different trades/activities of the construction industry during the current financial year. The plan includes skill development training for 4,500 and skill upgradation for 12,000 construction workers.

The decision was taken at the 42nd executive committee meeting of NAC held here on Saturday. The meeting was chaired by Vice-Chairman of NAC and Minister for Roads and Buildings V. Prashanth Reddy. He went round different blocks of NAC along with Armoor MLA A. Jeevan Reddy, Secretary (R&B) K.S. Sreenivasa Raju, Director General of NAC K. Bikshapathi and others.

He inaugurated the Solar Training Lab, set up by Schneider Electric India Foundation and Hydraulics Mechanic Lab set up by L&T (CMB) and interacted with sponsors and students undergoing training. The Minister also visited Construction Equipment Training Yard for interaction with construction equipment industry partners such as JCB, Volvo, Ajax, IESC and L&T (CMB)) and awarded course completion certificates and offer letters to JCB trainees of NAC.

Further, the Minister handed over tool kits sponsored by Saint Gobain Gyproc to two successful NAC Drywall False Ceiling trainees turned entrepreneurs.

At the executive committee meeting, the Minister reviewed the progress of training programmes of NAC and complimented the NAC authorities for training over 15,000 unemployed youth against the target of 16,000 during 2020-21. The meeting approved the audited financial statement of NAC for the year ended with March 31, 2021 and budget estimates for 2021-22.

The meeting has also approved enhancement of salary ceiling to certain category of NAC contract employees. The Minister instructed DG-NAC to put up file with proposal for 30% hike for employees of NAC on par with other registered State Government societies as per the Pay Revision Commission recommendations.

Chairman of the Builders’ Association of India (Telangana) V. Bhaskar Reddy, former vice president S. Narasimha Reddy, former national president of CREDAI C. Shekar Reddy, and directors of NAC participated in the meeting.