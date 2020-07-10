NAARM inks pact with six agricultural universities

The ICAR-National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (NARM), Hyderabad, signed tripartite Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with six other State agricultural universities.
The MoUs were signed through a virtual ceremony for establishment of Career Development Centres and Faculty Development Centres under the Component - 2 of ICAR-National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP). These centres are meant for enhancing soft skills, and entrepreneur skills of students besides building competencies of the faculty of respective universities.
Deputy Director General (Agricultural Education) & National Director, ICAR-NAHEP, R.C. Agrawal emphasised on the necessity of establishing five CDCs in Central Agricultural University, Imphal; SKNAU, Jobner; UBKV, Cooch Behar; SVVU, Tirupati; IGKV, Raipur and FDC at GBPUA&T, Pant Nagar, to develop the overall personality of students based on national priorities and develop sustainable replicable model in the other agricultural universities.
Director of ICAR-NAARM Ch. Srinivasa Rao stressed that the CDCs and FDCs were need of the hour for bringing a dynamic national agricultural education system to address the challenges in Indian agriculture such as processing, value-addition and employment. Director of ICAR-IASRI, New Delhi, Tauqueer Ahmad also spoke.
