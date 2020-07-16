NAARM bags 4 ICAR Awards

The National Academy of Agriculture Research Management (NAARM), Hyderabad, bagged four prizes at the 92nd foundation day and award ceremony of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).
It received the Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Award for outstanding Research in Agricultural Sciences 2019 under Natural Resources Management & Agricultural Engineering category. Dr Ch. Srinivasa Rao, Director, NAARM, received it at the virtual ceremony where Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was the chief guest, and Parshottam Rupala and Kailash Choudhary, Ministers of State for Agriculture, were the guests of honour.
Swamy Sahajananda Saraswati Outstanding Extension Scientist Award went to Dr B.S. Sontakki, Head, Extension Systems Management Division, NAARM. Under the Cash Awards Scheme 2019 Administrative Category and Support Staff Category -- N. Vijayalakshmi and S.N. Rasool respectively received the awards.
The Minister also released NAARM publications titled “Climate change and Agriculture: Impacts cropping strategies programmed and Policy” and “110th FOCARS” on the occasion.
