NAAC’s coveted A+ grade for Begumpet Women’s College

Secures highest score among Telangana degree colleges

The Government Degree College for Women (Autonomous), Begumpet, has secured the coveted A+ grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) by securing a CGPA of 3.50 — the highest scored by any government or private degree college in Telangana.

The peer team members from NAAC, Bengaluru, which visited the college recently expressed satisfaction over the functioning of the college before awarding the grade.

Commissioner of Collegiate Education Navin Mittal said that out of 134 government degree colleges, 88 have been accredited or reaccredited by NAAC to date.

In 2022, five government degree colleges have secured NAAC ‘A’ grade and the Begumpet college clinched the A+ grade. Mr Mittal said the department was encouraging all NAAC ‘A’-graded colleges to apply for ‘autonomous status’ from the University Grants Commission, New Delhi.

He added that another 15 government degree colleges are in different stages of the NAAC-accreditation process, and pointed out that due to the efforts of the department, there was a 68% increase in admissions in the government degree colleges in Telangana over the past four years.

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy congratulated college principal K. Padmavathi and Internal Quality Assurance Cell coordinator Annie Sheron for the achievement.