Mystery shrouds girl’s disappearance

Mystery continues to surround the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl from Remidicherla village in Yerrupalem mandal as she remained untraceable for the third consecutive day on Sunday.

The girl belonging to a poor agricultural family went missing from her home while her mother was away from the village on Friday.

Her sudden disappearance coincided with an alleged excavation bid by a local resident, who happens to be a relative of the girl, at his house in their neighbourhood for “hidden treasure” at the behest of a “tantrik,” sources said.

Some villagers suspected something fishy and alerted the local police about what they called “strange late night rituals” at the house of local resident G Narasimha Rao in the neighbourhood at the behest of a self-styled "tantrik" under the influence of irrational belief.

When the Yerrupalem police inquired into the incident, the house owner reportedly told them that he had dug up the nearly fifteen-foot-deep pit inside his house to unearth coal, the natural resource.

Apparently unconvinced over his statement, the police launched a detailed investigation into the incident by examining the call data records of the house owner to determine the facts, sources said. The local police, on the other hand, ramped up efforts to trace the missing minor girl based on the complaint lodged by the latter's mother.

"We are trying to find some clues and probing the case from all possible dimensions to locate and rescue the missing girl," said a policeman associated with the investigation into the girl missing case.