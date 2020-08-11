Myanmarese man arrested for obtaining Indian ID by fraud

HYDERABAD

11 August 2020 22:07 IST

The South Zone Task Force of the Hyderabad City Police apprehended a Myanmarese refugee who allegedly obtained Indian proof of identity in a fraudulent manner.

Police identified the accused as Md. Qadeer (37), a resident of Kishanbagh, who works as an electrician. The accused, police said, moved to India in 2008 and later married an Indian woman, allegedly to obtain Indian citizenship, and then moved to Kishanbagh.

Police said that the accused obtained an Aadhaar card, driving licence, and opened a bank account using fraudulently obtained documents. Qadeer has been handed over to the Bahadurpura Police Station.

