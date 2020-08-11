Hyderabad

Myanmarese man arrested for obtaining Indian ID by fraud

The South Zone Task Force of the Hyderabad City Police apprehended a Myanmarese refugee who allegedly obtained Indian proof of identity in a fraudulent manner.

Police identified the accused as Md. Qadeer (37), a resident of Kishanbagh, who works as an electrician. The accused, police said, moved to India in 2008 and later married an Indian woman, allegedly to obtain Indian citizenship, and then moved to Kishanbagh.

Police said that the accused obtained an Aadhaar card, driving licence, and opened a bank account using fraudulently obtained documents. Qadeer has been handed over to the Bahadurpura Police Station.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 11, 2020 10:08:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/myanmarese-man-arrested-for-obtaining-indian-id-by-fraud/article32328931.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story