Myanmarese arrested on fraud charge

A Myanmarese national was apprehended for allegedly obtaining Indian identity documents fraudulently.
Based on a tip-off, South Zone Task Force on Tuesday apprehended the accused who was identified as Mohd Farooq (29), a Rohingya and native of Kossang, Mandu Zilla in Buthidaung, Myanmar.
Another accused, identified as Syed Qadeeruddin (39), who runs a MeeSeva centre and allegedly helped Farooq obtain an Aadhaar card and EPIC card, was also arrested.
Police said that Farooq had a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees card. He had come to India from Myanmar via Bangladesh in 2009. He lived in Jammu and Kashmir for approximately three years and then moved to Hyderabad.
Explaining the modus operandi, police said that the accused persons would first obtain a voter ID card by submitting an electricity bill. Once a voter ID card was obtained, they would apply for other proof of identity, finally applying for a passport.
“Owing to the turbulent political atmosphere and ethnic and religious persecution in Myanmar, Rohingya are forced to leave their country in search of livelihood,” police said. They would trek through jungles to evade Myanmarese security forces and reach Bangladesh. From Bangladesh, they would travel into India with the help of middlemen.
“The most sought out places for such illegal immigrants are Bihar, J & K, and Hyderabad,” police said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath