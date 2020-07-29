Myanmarese arrested on fraud charge

A Myanmarese national was apprehended for allegedly obtaining Indian identity documents fraudulently.

Based on a tip-off, South Zone Task Force on Tuesday apprehended the accused who was identified as Mohd Farooq (29), a Rohingya and native of Kossang, Mandu Zilla in Buthidaung, Myanmar.

Another accused, identified as Syed Qadeeruddin (39), who runs a MeeSeva centre and allegedly helped Farooq obtain an Aadhaar card and EPIC card, was also arrested.

Police said that Farooq had a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees card. He had come to India from Myanmar via Bangladesh in 2009. He lived in Jammu and Kashmir for approximately three years and then moved to Hyderabad.

Explaining the modus operandi, police said that the accused persons would first obtain a voter ID card by submitting an electricity bill. Once a voter ID card was obtained, they would apply for other proof of identity, finally applying for a passport.

“Owing to the turbulent political atmosphere and ethnic and religious persecution in Myanmar, Rohingya are forced to leave their country in search of livelihood,” police said. They would trek through jungles to evade Myanmarese security forces and reach Bangladesh. From Bangladesh, they would travel into India with the help of middlemen.

“The most sought out places for such illegal immigrants are Bihar, J & K, and Hyderabad,” police said.