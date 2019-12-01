‘My son is innocent’

Mother of Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu (20), one of the accused in the rape and murder of 27-year-old veterinarian, refused to accept that her son would resort to such a heinous crime.

“He is an ‘innocent’ boy who would blindly follow others,” she said. In this context, she referred to the lorry driver and the prime accused in the case Mohammed alias Areef approaching him on that fateful day and taking him away.

“He doesn’t have such criminal tendencies, but on that day Mohammed could have offered him alcohol,” she said, while talking to the media at Gudigandla village in Makthal mandal of Narayanapet district.

However, she conceded that her son be awarded the same punishment as others indulging in similar crime if he was found guilty.

She said that on Thursday night, police came to their house and asked Chennakeshavulu to pack his bag, as they wanted him to take to Hyderabad. “They didn’t inform why my son was being taken,” the mother said.