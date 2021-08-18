My mahapadayatra is for the poor, says Bandi

BJP leaders garlanding a portrait of Sarvai Papanna Goud in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

HYDERABAD

18 August 2021 23:43 IST

Sardar Sarvarai Papanna Goud’s birth anniversary celebrated

The proposed ‘Praja Sankalpa Mahapadayatra’ later this month in Telangana is for the cause of the poor, the downtrodden and to break free from the current ruling dispensation which mirrors the erstwhile Razakars, said BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday.

“My programme is against the dictatorial rule of this modern day Nizam and against an arrogant government which is totally oblivious to people’s problems. I urge everyone to join me in bringing an end to the corrupt family rule,” he said, addressing a gathering at the party office.

Participating in the 371st Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud birth anniversary celebrations, he paid rich tributes to the toddy tapper turned revolutionary who fought for the cause of the weaker sections and against the Mughals. H

Advertising

Advertising

e regretted that Sardar Sarvarai’s exploits did not get the due recognition although he was born two decades before Maratha ruler Shivaji.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar found fault with the TRS government for neglecting the birth anniversary and charged that the ruling TRS party is trying to rewrite history due to pressure from Majlis party leaders.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao should know that self-respect is more important for Telangana people rather than doles. Sardar’s life should be part of the textbooks,” he demanded.

Kishan Reddy’s tour

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern States G. Kishan Reddy will undertake a “Jana Asheervada Yatra” from Aug.19 to 21 in Telangana starting from Kodada to Hyderabad via Suryapeta, Thorrur, Warangal, Janagoan, Aler and Yadadri, said general secretary and in-charge of the programme G. Premender Reddy.

The Union Minister will be covering 17 Assembly constituencies and eight parliamentary constituencies across the 305 km tour.