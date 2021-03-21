My loss an insult to graduates: Ramchander Rao

‘Voting clearly shows strong anti-incumbency’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader N. Ramchander Rao described his loss an insult to the graduates and also a reflection of the growing resentment against the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS).

At a press conference here, he said the votes secured by the BJP have given lot of confidence to the party as they were secured facing the money politics of the TRS. “This will only resolve our strength to fight against the TRS and win the 2024 elections,” he said speaking along with G. Premender Reddy, who contested the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduate MLC constituency.

Mr. Rao said the Chief Minister was successful in dividing the Brahmin community but this won't last long. Voting has clearly shown that there is a strong anti-incumbency and anger against the government, he claimed. He said the Chief Minister violated all norms and meeting the employees was not only a poll code violation but also immoral.

He said since the TRS has now won, it should immediately fill up the vacancies and also provide unemployment allowance as promised. He said the Vaman Rao murder case should be handed over to the CBI to give confidence of justice to the family members.

Mr. Premender Reddy said this loss was only a gap for the BJP from its winning streak from Dubbaka bypoll and the party would only emerge stronger from here. He alleged that TRS candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy enrolled fake voters and also spent huge money.