My Home firm ties up with IIT-H startup

The My Home Group firm, ABJA Power, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with PuREnergy, a solar energy company incubated at IIT Hyderabad.

The alliance will execute joint projects in the areas of smart and innovative solar systems; IoT (Internet of things)-based energy management, health monitoring/diagnosis of solar plants; skill development; and research and development activities, a release from the group said.

The ABJA Power will focus on the project management part, while PuREnergy will focus on the design and development part. The arrangement would focus on power projects based on the EPC model.

The MoU is part of My Home Group’s foray into solar power segment, focusing on rooftop and utility scale projects catering to residential, commercial and industrial segments, the release said.

My Home Group Chairman Rameswar Rao Jupally said, “we have partnered with PuREnergy for providing smart and innovative solar systems.” ABJA Power Director and CEO Roy Chowdhury said that the focus of the collaboration would be on smart and innovative solar energy systems controlled and operated by IoT technology.

“Our present focus is on residential and commercial projects to complement the smart city programmes. We have plans to enter into large-scale utility projects in the upcoming solar parks across the country,” said Nishanth Dongari, founder of PuREnergy and Assistant Professor at IIT Hyderabad.