My Home enables property viewing, buying online

HYDERABAD

09 April 2021 21:03 IST

Customers can complete entire transactions online, says company MD

Leading real estate developer ‘My Home Constructions’ has launched a virtual online booking facility for prospective customers where they can also have a 3D view of the property for sale. The virtual viewing of home visualisation is currently available for the new project ‘My Home Tridasa – premium apartments’, at Tellapur and soon the digital solution will also be available across properties, said managing director J. Shyam Rao on Thursday.

“Keeping the pandemic in context and to help our customers buy new homes from the convenience of their own homes, we have fast-tracked the introduction of unique virtual viewing to buy homes online. The entire transactions can be done online,” he said, at a press conference on the occasion of the 35th anniversary celebrations of the group.

The real estate group is coming up with integrated townships at both Tellapur and Kokapet with self-contained work spaces, homes, schools, health facilities, commercial and social needs. “We have always been striving to improve through dynamic interaction with our customers so that our properties are not just location centric but also about modern lifestyles. Focus will be on both these townships for the next eight to 10 years,” he said.

Apart from Kokapet and Tellapur (My Home Ankura villa project), a huge commercial space of 27 million square feet is also to be built making use of the eco-friendly precast construction technology, also at Kokapet. Besides, the group founded by J. Rameswar Rao, is also planning to build an ‘environmentally friendly sustainable city’ near Shamshabad which is going to be the ‘dream project’, said directors J. Vinod Rao, J. Ramu Rao, J. Raajitha Rao and others.

The company, which claims to have pioneered gated communities with piped gas, club house facility and other modern lifestyle amenities, had delivered 27 million square feet with another eight million square feet under various stages of construction at a total estimated cost of ₹2000 crore. The milestone of 35 million square feet mark in total deliveries from 25 projects is to be completed by this year-end, they added.