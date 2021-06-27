My focus is on reunifying people in TS, says Revanth

‘In Congress, all decisions are taken collectively’

Newly appointed Telangana Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy has stressed that his efforts would be for reunification of people in Telangana who have been divided by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for his political benefit.

In an informal chat with reporters here on Sunday, he observed that there was a need for reunification of people in Telangana as the Chief Minister was busy dividing people for his political ends.

‘Ridiculous’

He said criticising late Chief Ministers N.T. Rama Rao and Y.S. Rajashekhar Reddy in the present circumstances was ridiculous.

Only collective decisions prevailed in Congress and all the party decisions would be taken collectively, he assured and ruled out imposing his personal opinions on the party functioning.

“It is a practice in Congress and I will follow it as well,” he said countering the fears among some leaders that he would bulldoze others.

Mr. Reddy made light of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s presence in the State and referred to how Congress had won the Lingojiguda division seat in the GHMC despite both BJP and TRS fighting collectively. He said the BJP and TRS were together and asked BJP president Bandi Sanjay on action taken against the BJP leaders who had met IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao in Pragathi Bhavan without informing him.

Confident

“What happened to the committee constituted on the incident and when will you take action,” he asked Mr. Bandi Sanjay.

The Malkajgiri MP was confident of Congress coming back to power in Telangana in the next elections. Congress cadre had been fighting and now their actions had to be dynamic in exposing the government’s failures.

His padayatra from Alampur to Adilabad would be on whenever the Congress high command cleared the proposal, he said.