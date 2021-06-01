MVN Vignana Kendram to start isolation centre in Nalgonda

NALGONDA

01 June 2021 22:14 IST

District Secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist) M. Sudhakar Reddy on Tuesday informed that MVN Vignana Kendram, its affiliated Trust, will open a free isolation centre to serve the COVID-infected in the town.

The isolation centre, being organised in the MVN building near the bus station in the town, will be able to accommodate up to 30 patients initially. It will be equipped with three staff nurses in each of the three shifts, round the clock. And the inmates will be provided with nutritious food, medicine, medical assistance and doctor’s monitor. Mr. Reddy informed that the centre will be opened by its politburo member B.V. Raghavulu, MLC A. Narsi Reddy and State secretary-member Julakanti Ranga Reddy on June 3, Thursday.

More details on admission and treatment can be collected from MVN’s office on 9492358458, 9490098311 and 9490098342.

