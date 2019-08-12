Muslims offer special prayers on Bakrid across State

Special prayers at Idgahs and charity activities, including distribution of food and clothes to the poor, marked the celebration of Bakrid in the district on Monday.

Hundreds of Muslims congregated at the Idgah grounds at Gollagudem here and took part in mass prayers on Monday morning.

Khammam MLA P. Ajay Kumar greeted Muslims at the Gollagudem Idgah premises, while Mayor G. Papa Lal and former Agriculture Market Committee Chairman G. Krishna distributed sweets to Muslim children at a programme held in the town later in the day. In Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, Bakrid was celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety in Kothagudem and other parts of the district. Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao participated in the celebrations in the district headquarters town.

In Aswaraopeta, local MLA Mecha Nageswara Rao visited the Idgah near oil palm factory and greeted the Muslims. The local body elected representatives participated in Bakrid celebrations in several towns and major villages in the district reinforcing the spirit of communal harmony.

Bakrid was a feisty affair across the erstwhile united Adilabad district on Monday as devout Muslims celebrated it with fervour. All the Idgahs and mosques were packed as devotees gathered to offer Id prayers. Political and community leaders greeted the Muslims on the occasion.

Id Al Adha (Bakrid) was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety across the erstwhile Nizamabad district on Monday. The Muslims offered special prayers at all mosques and Idgahs since early morning.

A large number of Muslims congregated and offered prayers at Idgah on Bodhan road here where police had made elaborate bandobust arrangements to ensure peaceful celebration of the festival.