Muslim traders in Hyderabad’s Afzalgunj observe bandh against Yati Narsinghanand’s objectionable statements

Published - October 29, 2024 05:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Business activities in Afzalgunj, Hyderabad, came to a standstill on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) as Muslim traders and businessmen observed a bandh in protest against the objectionable statements made by controversial preacher Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati against Prophet Muhammad some days back.

Traders downed their shutters in response to a call by Tahreek Muslim Shabban (TMS) along with other organisations and individuals.

Case booked against Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati for allegedly making remarks against Prophet Muhammed

Shops and business establishments in Afzalgunj remained closed till late in the evening. Speaking to the media, traders expressed their dismay, and frustration over the lack of action against Mr. Narsinghanand for his derogatory remarks. The protest was not limited to Afzalgunj alone, as several traders confirmed that shops in areas like Charminar and Siddiamber Bazaar were also shut as a mark of solidarity.

“The comments made against Prophet Muhammad are deeply hurtful and unacceptable. It is disappointing that no steps have been taken by authorities to address the issue. We hope that the Telangana government does something,” a trader said. The traders collectively condemned the remarks.

The traders maintained that the bandh remained peaceful. The protesting traders urged others in the nearby markets to join them in expressing their displeasure by closing businesses for a day.

In the recent past, TMS office bearer Mustaq Mallik had urged the public to register their protest against the controversial preacher by closing businesses till the evening on October 29. He had requested khateebs of masjids to disseminate information of this before Friday prayers.

