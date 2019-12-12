Muslim organisations plan protest against CAB

Muslim socio-religious organisations Jamaat-e-Islami Telangana and Odisha units and the Jamiat-e-Ulama Telangana and Andhra Pradesh units criticised the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, which was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, as discriminatory and unconstitutional. Protests against the CAB were planned soon after Friday prayers across mosques in the State.

Hamed Mohammed Khan, president, Jamaat-e-Islami Telangana and Odisha units, on Thursday said Friday khutbas (sermons) on CAB were prepared and would be delivered in mosques under its control. Soon after Friday prayers, members of the organisation, its supporters and those against the CAB would take to the streets and demonstrate peacefully.

“Protesters will wear black bands, carry black flags and signs, will stand outside, and protest silently and peacefully. On Sunday, we propose to organise a dharna and public meeting at Dharna Chowk, where we will inform the people of the CAB and its nature,” Mr Khan said.

The Jamaat would also submit a memorandum to District Collectors. An appointment with Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was also sought, Mr Khan said.

Meanwhile, Jamiat-e-Ulama (Telangana and AP) general secretary Hafiz Khaleeq Sabir said protests on Friday at over 735 mosques under its control were in the offing. In the city, silent protests at Masjid-e-Zam Zam and Darul Shifa Masjid, among several others, would be organised.

“The CAB and the National Register of Citizens combined seek to discriminate on the basis or religion and are unconstitutional. They threaten the very unity of the country. We have always been against infiltrators from other countries. But demanding Indian citizens to prove their citizenship by means of producing documents is appalling. Our central leadership has decided to move the Supreme Court against this bill,” Mr Sabir said. The Jamiat also would submit a memorandum to Collectors.