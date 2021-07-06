Muslim enrolment in TS schools better than national average: study

Also higher than that of many other States such as UP, Bihar, Karnataka and Maharashtra

The percentage of enrolment of students belonging to the Muslim community in Telangana is higher than the pan-India percentage and one of the highest across the country. Enrolment percentage of girls is slightly higher than that of boys.

The recently-released Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) 2019-2020 report throws light on these aspects. According to data, there are 42,575 schools of different types of management across levels of education in the State.

The UDISE+ report explains that the percentage of enrolment is expressed as a percentage of the total enrolments. In case of Telangana, the total enrolment across schools of all types of management for that year from pre-primary to class 12 stands at 69,37,640.

Data shows that the percentage of enrolment for Muslims for classes 1 to 8 in the State is 16.13, and for classes 9 and 10, it is 14.96. The percentage of enrolment from primary to higher secondary (classes 11 and 12) is 15.34. This is higher than the pan-India enrolment of Muslim students of 13.95%, and is also higher than that of many other states including Uttar Pradesh, which has a significant Muslim population, Bihar, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

The percentage of enrolment of Muslim girls remained marginally higher than that of boys. For instance, the enrolment of boys in classes 1 to 8 was 15.89% and that of girls was 16.40%. Similarly, the enrolment in classes 9 and 10 for boys was 14.48% and that of girls was 15.46%. However, the trend changed marginally in the case of enrolment in classes 11 and 12. While the total percentage enrolment for students of the community in classes 11 and 12 was recorded at 10.74, that of boys was 10.79, and of girls was 10.69.