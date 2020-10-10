Muslim bodies divided on Dharani

HYDERABAD

10 October 2020 23:24 IST

Video of a man turning away ‘GHMC staff’ widely shared

Muslim socio-religious organisations are divided over the non-agricultural property enrolment on TS NPB, which is part of Dharani portal.

Jamiat-e-Ulama Hind of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh (Mahmood Madani group) raised concern about data collection for the Dharani potral and called for a boycott of the non-agricultural property enrolment exercise.

According to its general secretary Hafiz Khaleeq Sabir, announcements were made in several mosques across the State on Friday to ask for clarifications from those seeking property details, and in case they are unable to do so, to boycott the exercise.

“We are clear about this. Why does the government want so many details, including the number of people in our houses and their Aadhaar card numbers? They already took details in the intensive household survey soon after the creation of Telangana. There was fear over NPR in the country a few months ago. Why is this exercise soon after,” he said.

In a statement issued to the media, Jamiat president Maulana Hafiz Peer Shabbir said that the organisation had a membership of over 6 lakh and instructions had been given to them to seek clarifications once government officials come with the enlistment forms. “They have been told not to give information to them till clarifications come forth. Otherwise they will boycott this drive,” he said, adding that the decision to boycott TS NPB was taken once it was announced.

Another cleric, Maulana Jafar Pasha, too raised similar concerns.

On the other hand, the Jamiat-e-Ulama Hind of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh (Arshad Madani group) decided to support the Telangana government’s move. Speaking to The Hindu, Jamiat general secretary Mufti Mahmood Zubair said, “We believe that this is not connected to NPR and NRC. Therefore, we have decided to ask people to participate in the property enrolment. This will straighten out a lot of creases which property owners have been facing over long periods. A lot of property owners can benefit from this.”

Meanwhile, the Jamat-e-Islami Hind of Telangana and Odisha is ‘studying’ the issue. Speaking to The Hindu, Jamaat president Hamed Mohammed Khan said, “We want to be thorough about what Dharani is, and also about the land laws. We are speaking to bureaucrats, former civil servants, and lawyers. We are likely to make our stand clear on Monday,” he said.

In a separate development, a widely-shared video clip showed an unidentified resident turning away personnel carrying enrolment forms and wearing GHMC caps and vests.

In the video, he is heard questioning the authenticity of forms which, he says, do not carry a government seal. “Why do you want Aadhaar details? You have house numbers and that is sufficient,” he is heard asking why details of children are required. It is not clear where the incident took place.