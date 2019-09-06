Musical fountain to come up at Miralam Tank

The GHMC’s standing committee has, during its meeting on Thursday, cleared a total of 13 proposals, including one to install a musical fountain as part of the Miralam Tank development works in the old city.

The water fountain embellished with multi-media musical and dancing lights will cost ₹ 2.9 crore, and the works will be awarded through call of tenders, for which approval has been obtained from the committee. The standing committee has also granted administrative approval for installation of modern lighting on Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge towers with an expenditure of ₹ 5.1 crore.

Approval has also been granted for an expenditure of ₹7.75 crore to take up the incomplete stormwater drain works near Gandhi Nagar of Secunderabad Zone. Other major proposals that have got the stamp of approval include one to get plastic bottle shredding machines installed at various points in the city through corporate social responsibility, and another to hand over the management of grid connected solar power installations to be set up on the rooftops of all GHMC offices for five years, to a private agency through the TSREDCO (Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation).

Also approved, among others, were revised budget proposals for the financial year 2018-19, and a proposal to use the services of 12 retired officers from the State Forest and Horticulture Departments, in GHMC’s Urban Biodiversity wing.