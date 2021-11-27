Music fest from today

HYDERABAD

27 November 2021 01:17 IST

Pandit Jasraj’s 49th Pandit Motiram Pandit Maniran Sangeet Samaroha till Nov. 30

Renowned artistes Vidwan U Rajesh, Ashwini Bhide, Deshpande and Pt. Sanjeev Abhyankar (Jasrangi Jugalbandi); Viraj Joshi, Pt. Rattan Mohan Sharma, Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia, Ritesh and Rajnish Mishra, Pt. Yogesh Samsi with Swapnil and Yashwant and Ustad Rashid Khan will be performing at the Pandit Jasraj’s 49th Pandit Motiram Pandit Maniran Sangeet Samaroha to be held from November 27-30 at the open air amphitheatre, Centre for Culture Resources and Training (CCRT), Madhapur, Hi-Tech City Road.

“We will be celebrating the 50th Samaroha next year as our nation celebrates Amrit Mahotsav, 75 years of Indian Independence next year. For 47 years, Pandit Jasraj hosted this annual ritual of Sangeet Samaroha in Hyderabad, all by himself, without seeking any support or sponsorship from anyone, till his last breath,” said his daughter Durga Jasraj at a press conference on Friday.

“Pt. Jasraj always considered himself a Hyderabadi and a son of this soil. This programme has several interesting elements this year to evoke the interest of music connoisseurs. It’s a four-day festival this year. We have performance of Viraj Joshi, grandson of Bharat Ratna Pt. Bhimsen Joshi, to celebrate the centenary year of Pt. Bhimsen Joshi,” she said.

Advertising

Advertising

Special performance of Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj, recreated ‘live’ by Pt. Rattan Mohan Sharma (spiritual music - Shlok); Pt. Uday Bhawalkar (Dhrupad); Pt. Niraj Parikh, Ankita, Swar (Hindustani Classical); Ramakant Gaekwad (Thumri); Ustad Anwar Khan Mangniyar (Rajasthani Folk - Haveli Sangeet) and Ustad Munnawar Masoom (Sufi, Qawwali) are among the other performances.

The festival is being supported by the Telangana government, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Maha Cement, ITC, SBI, Bharat Biotech, Aurobindo Pharma Foundation, and Union Bank of India.

Following is the schedule:

November 27: Mewati Prayer Vidwan U Rajesh Dr. Ashwini Bhide Deshpande and Pt. Sanjeev Abhyankar (Jasrangi Jugalbandi).

November 28: Viraj Joshi Pt. Rattan Mohan Sharma and Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia.

November 29: Ritesh and Rajnish Mishra, Pt. Yogesh Samsi with Swapnil and Yashwant Ustad Rashid Khan.

November 30: Pt. Rattan Mohan Sharma (Spiritual Music - Shlok), Pt. Uday Bhawalkar (Dhrupad), Pt. Niraj Parikh, Ankita, Swar (Hindustani Classical), Ramakant Gaekwad (Thumri), Ustad Anwar Khan Mangniyar (Rajasthani Folk - Haveli Sangeet), Ustad Munnawar Masoom (Sufi, Qawwali).

All together - Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudeva.

Livestream is available on www.facebook.com/DurgaJasrajand www.youtube.com/ArtAndArtistes; Facebook.com/DurgaJasraj, Instagram/DurgaJasraj and Twitter/DurgaJasraj for daily updates and information.