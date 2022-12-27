Murmu for Bhadrachalam today

December 27, 2022 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM/MULUGU

The famous temple-town of Bhadrachalam in Telangana’s tribal heartland of Bhadradri Kothagudem district came under a security blanket ahead of President Droupadi Murmu’s scheduled visit to Bhadrachalam on December 28 (Wednesday).

Close to 2000 police personnel were deployed in the temple town on bandobust duty.

The police imposed several traffic restrictions in and around Bhadrachalam during the President’s visit to the temple town on Wednesday.

Ms. Murmu is the second President to pay an official visit to Bhadrachalam, after former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who inaugurated the bridge across the Godavari at the temple town in 1965, sources said.

Ms. Murmu will arrive in Bhadrachalam in a helicopter at 9.50 a.m. on Wednesday. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will accompany her.

Ms. Murmu will visit the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple, dating back to the 17th century, in Bhadrachalam, where she will lay the foundation stone for development of tourism infrastructure under PRASHAD scheme of the Ministry of Tourism.

She will then reach Sri Veerabhadra function hall in the temple town where she will inaugurate Sammakka Saralamma Janjathi Pujari Sammelan organised by the Vanavasi Kalyan Parishad, Telangana, and virtually inaugurate two Eklavya Model Residential Schools of Ministry of Tribal Affairs at Kumram Bheem Asifabad district and Mahabubabad districts of Telangana, according to the itinerary.

She will fly to Palampet village in Mulugu district in a helicopter at 2.30 p.m.

She will visit the 13th century Ramappa temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, at Palampet and lay the foundation stones for development of tourism infrastructure under the PRASHAD scheme and restoration of Kameshwaralaya at Ramappa temple complex.

Ms Murmu will fly to Secunderabad at 4.05 p.m in a helicopter after witnessing a cultural programme at Ramappa temple.