Murdered history-sheeter was playing mobile game when attacked

The 32-year-old history-sheeter was playing mobile games at a tea shop in Rein Bazaar when his rivals stabbed him to death on Saturday night.

Hyderabad police have picked-up six suspects in connection with the murder case and are interrogating them.

The victim ‘Kanda’ Ayazuddin went to meet his friend Ismail at a tea shop in Chandranagar. After Ismail left the place, he was sitting there and playing games. “Around 8.30 p.m., six bike-borne persons entered the tea shop with knives and stabbed Ayazuddin multiple times, as a result, he died on the spot,” a senior police officer associated with the investigation of the case said.

He said that history-sheeter was accused in two murder cases registered at Moghulpura and Mirchowk police station in 2019 and 2014 respectively.

Police said that the family members of Ameer Pathan, who was murdered by the victim last year, killed Ayazuddin to take revenge. Preventive Detention Act was invoked against Ayazuddin after killing Ameer, however, he got it cancelled through court and came out on bail.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) D.S. Chauhan who rushed to the spot on Saturday night said that they have ‘cracked the case’ and accused will be arrested very soon.