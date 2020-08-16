Murdered history-sheeter was playing mobile game when attacked

The 32-year-old history-sheeter was playing mobile games at a tea shop in Rein Bazaar when his rivals stabbed him to death on Saturday night.
Hyderabad police have picked-up six suspects in connection with the murder case and are interrogating them.
The victim ‘Kanda’ Ayazuddin went to meet his friend Ismail at a tea shop in Chandranagar. After Ismail left the place, he was sitting there and playing games. “Around 8.30 p.m., six bike-borne persons entered the tea shop with knives and stabbed Ayazuddin multiple times, as a result, he died on the spot,” a senior police officer associated with the investigation of the case said.
He said that history-sheeter was accused in two murder cases registered at Moghulpura and Mirchowk police station in 2019 and 2014 respectively.
Police said that the family members of Ameer Pathan, who was murdered by the victim last year, killed Ayazuddin to take revenge. Preventive Detention Act was invoked against Ayazuddin after killing Ameer, however, he got it cancelled through court and came out on bail.
Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) D.S. Chauhan who rushed to the spot on Saturday night said that they have ‘cracked the case’ and accused will be arrested very soon.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath